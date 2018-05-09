Home World

World Bank denies reports that former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif laundered USD 4.9 billion to India

The World Bank has denied as 'incorrect' the media reports in Pakistan that cited its report to allege that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif laundered USD 4.9 billion to India.

Published: 09th May 2018 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

The court disqualified Sharif under Article 62 and 63 of Pakistan's Constitution. The articles state that a member of Parliament should be 'truthful' and 'righteous'.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The World Bank has denied as "incorrect" the media reports in Pakistan that cited its report to allege that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif laundered USD 4.9 billion to India.

Pakistan's top anti-corruption body, National Accountability Bureau, yesterday ordered a probe against the embattled former prime minister and others after reports of his involvement in the money laundering emerged in the media.

The World Bank in a statement said, "In the past day, there have been media reports citing the World Bank's Remittances and Migration Report of 2016.

These media reports were incorrect.

The World Bank's Remittances and Migration Report is an effort by the World Bank to estimate migration and remittances numbers across the world, it said.

"The report does not include any mention of money laundering nor does it name any individuals," said the World Bank, which was issued after media reports cited its annual report for allegations that Sharif laundered USD 4.9 billion from Pakistan to India.

In its annual report, the statement said that the World Bank estimates bilateral remittances between countries using the methodology summarised in the World Bank Working Paper 102 South-South migration and remittances by the authors of the report.

The World Bank also referred to a statement by the State Bank of Pakistan which rejects estimates of USD 4.9 billion in remittances from Pakistan to India on September 21, 2016, and provides an explanation of the methodology used in the World Bank report and the official remittances numbers.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan World Bank Nawaz Sharif

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

European allies regret US President Donald ​Trump's decision on Iran deal while Israel, Saudi back it

Suspected Israeli air strike on Syria kills eight Iranians

Air Force Un: Personal jet for North Korea's dictator Kim Jong Un

IPL2018
Videos
Shreyas Iyer will be making his ODI debut for India (Photo | BCCI)
Important to perform keeping the England World Cup in mind: Shreyas Iyer
Anil Kapoor
Watch Sonam Kapoor's After Marriage dance party
Gallery
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja