Europe can no longer rely on US to 'protect' it: German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Published: 10th May 2018 04:05 PM | Last Updated: 10th May 2018 04:05 PM | A+A A-
AACHEN: Europe can no longer rely on the United States to protect it, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday, urging the bloc to take its destiny in its own hands.
"It is no longer such that the United States simply protects us, but Europe must take its destiny in its own hands, that's the task of the future," she said, after US President Donald Trump left traditional allies scrambling by ditching the landmark Iran nuclear deal.