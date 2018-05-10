Home World

Europe can no longer rely on US to 'protect' it: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Europe can no longer rely on the United States to protect it, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday, urging the bloc to take its destiny in its own hands.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference in the East Room of the White House. | AP

By AFP

AACHEN: Europe can no longer rely on the United States to protect it, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday, urging the bloc to take its destiny in its own hands.

"It is no longer such that the United States simply protects us, but Europe must take its destiny in its own hands, that's the task of the future," she said, after US President Donald Trump left traditional allies scrambling by ditching the landmark Iran nuclear deal.

