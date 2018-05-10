Home World

Israel strikes on Syria kill at least 23 fighters: Monitor

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the regime troops killed in the strikes included an officer, adding that the other casualties included Syrians and foreigners.

Published: 10th May 2018 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

BEIRUT: Israeli strikes on several areas of Syria overnight killed at least 23 fighters, including five Syrian regime troops and 18 other allied forces, a monitor said Thursday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the regime troops killed in the strikes included an officer, adding that the other casualties included Syrians and foreigners.

Israel's army said it had hit dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria overnight.

