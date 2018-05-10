Israel strikes on Syria kill at least 23 fighters: Monitor
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the regime troops killed in the strikes included an officer, adding that the other casualties included Syrians and foreigners.
Published: 10th May 2018 03:01 PM | Last Updated: 10th May 2018 03:01 PM | A+A A-
BEIRUT: Israeli strikes on several areas of Syria overnight killed at least 23 fighters, including five Syrian regime troops and 18 other allied forces, a monitor said Thursday.
Israel's army said it had hit dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria overnight.