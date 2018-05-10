Home World

Russia and Iran will continue 'close coordination' on nuclear deal: Moscow

Published: 10th May 2018 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Vladimir Putin walks after his Presidential inauguration ceremony in Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)

The Russian president used his last term to annex Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and launch a military campaign in Syria on the side of Bashar al-Assad the following year and has promised to improve living standards at home during his next term. (AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow and Tehran will continue to cooperate on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear programme after the US pulled out of the deal, Russia's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Deputy Russian foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov met his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Tehran where the two sides "agreed to continue close coordination in this area," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian side highlighted its commitment to preserving the agreement," the statement added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed his "deep concern" over Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 deal.

Earlier in the day Ryabkov said Russia's "European partners" should also work to keep the deal together, in comments reported by news agencies.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday called on countries that oversaw the deal to "develop steps that would preserve this document that is important for regional stability".

"We agree to make the appropriate contacts with our German colleagues," he said in a joint press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

