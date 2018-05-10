Home World

US sanctions hit Iran Revolutionary Guard currency network

The US Treasury together with the United Arab Emirates announced action to disrupt an alleged "large scale" currency exchange network run by Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Published: 10th May 2018 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Iran flag for representation. (Photo | Reuters)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury together with the United Arab Emirates announced action to disrupt an alleged "large scale" currency exchange network run by Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In the first such action since President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear accord, the Treasury announced sanctions against six Iranian individuals and three companies tied to the IRGC who were part of the exchange network, which it said handled "hundreds of millions" of dollars in exchange transactions.

"The Iranian regime and its Central Bank have abused access to entities in the UAE to acquire US dollars to fund the IRGC-QF's malign activities, including to fund and arm its regional proxy groups, by concealing the purpose for which the US dollars were acquired," said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
United Arab Emirates US sanctions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Singapore confirms it will host landmark Trump-Kim summit

Bosnia charges eight for trafficking pickpockets to France

Trump-Kim summit set for June 12 in Singapore

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies