Home World

Donald Trump congratulates Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad on historic electoral victory

Mahathir's alliance crushed the long-ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in a shocking defeat, toppling the corruption-riddled regime's six-decade stranglehold on power.

Published: 11th May 2018 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has congratulated Mahathir Mohamad of Malaysia on his electoral victory, with the White House saying America is looking forward to working closely with it to address common international and regional challenges.

Mahathir's alliance crushed the long-ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in a shocking defeat, toppling the corruption-riddled regime's six-decade stranglehold on power.

The 92-year-old Mahathir -- who had retired in 2003 as premier but made a comeback in a bid to oust the coalition he once headed -- was sworn yesterday, becoming the world's oldest elected leader.

"President Donald J Trump congratulates Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on his having been sworn in today as the new Prime Minister of Malaysia.

The President also congratulates all Malaysians on their participation in a competitive and peaceful election campaign," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement yesterday.

She said the United StatesMalaysia relationship is rooted in longstanding and strong people-to-people ties, shared democratic values and commercial relations.

Sanders said the US looks forward to continuing to work closely with Malaysia to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries and to address common international and regional challenges.

Earlier State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert congratulated the people of Malaysia on their participation in a "hard-fought" election campaign.

"Malaysians from all parties, states and backgrounds engaged the electoral process in large numbers peacefully and with great enthusiasm," she said.

America's Wall Street Journal said the return of Mahathir spells "historic shift" in the country's relationship with China and promises a "beefed up anti-corruption probe".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump Mahathir Mohamad electoral victory

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Nepal comes first in India's Neighbourhood First policy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi offers prayers at Ram Janaki temple in Nepal

UN chief General Guterres asks for halt to 'all hostile acts' in Middle East

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood
World's biggest film festival in Cannes is the celebration of cinema which is held every year in May at Cannes, a picture-perfect city located on the French Riviera. The 71st edition of the Festival de Cannes (May 8-19) will once again witness an impressi
Cannes 2018: Kangana's retro looks, Deepika's Haute Couture gown, Lupita Nyong'o in Dior and many more