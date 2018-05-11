Home World

European Union warns Montenegro to address media freedom

Montenegro's accession into the European Union will be "hampered" if there is no progress on the issue of protection of journalists and freedom of the press, an EU official warned Friday.

Published: 11th May 2018 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of European Union flag | AP

By AFP

PODGORICA (MONTENEGRO): Montenegro's accession into the European Union will be "hampered" if there is no progress on the issue of protection of journalists and freedom of the press, an EU official warned Friday.

After the investigative journalist Olivera Lakic on Tuesday was shot in her right leg when an unknown attacker opened fire in front of her home, the EU Enlargement Commissioner urged authorities in Montenegro to bring culprits to justice.

Many of the dozen or so assaults against journalists or media organisations in the small Balkan country over the last 15 years, including the 2004 murder of editor Dusko Jovanovic, remain unsolved.

"If there is no progress on all this, sustainable progress on which we can rely, this will definitely hamper the European perspective of Montenegro," Johannes Hahn told reporters in Podgorica, where he met Lakic.

The attack on the journalist is "clearly an attack on media freedom," he said, adding that "it's something which is not acceptable for us. This has of course also an impact on the standing and reputation of the country."

He demanded that "the culprits are found" but also "their backers, those who are behind them (to be) brought to court".

Montenegro, home to 650,000 people, hopes to join the European Union by 2025 and has been under growing pressure to deal with the issue of organised crime and media freedom.

Out of 180 countries, Montenegro is ranked 103rd on the 2018 press freedom list of Reporters Without Borders (RSF). According to RSF, the major challenges the country faces are "self-censorship and (the) safety of journalists."

Milo Djukanovic, who had led the country almost without a break from 1991 and 2016 and was elected president in last month election, condemned the attack against Lakic.

The attack on the journalist was an "attack on what is Montenegro's strategic goal, to become a part of free and developed European society in a foreseeable future," Djukanovic told local Radio Danilovgrad.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Montenegro media freedom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

One hurt in school shooting near Los Angeles, 14-yr-old arrested

South Korean, US officials plot path to Trump-Kim nuclear summit

US military reviews Somalia raid after five killed

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood