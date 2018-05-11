Home World

Vladimir Putin speaks with Angela Merkel, Erdogan in bid to keep Iran deal

Putin has previously voiced "deep concern" over US President Donald Trump's decision and Russian officials have said they would work with European partners to preserve the agreement. 

Published: 11th May 2018 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Russia President Vladimir Putin | AP File

Russia President Vladimir Putin | AP File

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken with Germany's Angela Merkel and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a bid to keep the Iran nuclear deal alive after the US decision to withdraw, the Kremlin said Friday.

Putin has previously voiced "deep concern" over US President Donald Trump's decision and Russian officials have said they would work with European partners to preserve the agreement. 

"The importance of preserving the deal from a point of view of international and regional stability was highlighted," the Kremlin said in a statement following a call between Putin and Merkel.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Syria as well as Merkel's planned working visit to Russia next week, Moscow said.

Merkel has previously said Germany and its European partners would "do everything" to ensure Iran remains in the landmark 2015 nuclear deal. 

The Russian president also spoke with his Turkish counterpart Erdogan, with the pair saying Trump was "wrong" to pull out of the accord, according to a Turkish presidential source late Thursday.

Ankara has been working closely with Moscow and Tehran over the past year on the Syrian peace process despite Turkey and Russia being on opposing sides of the conflict and having a sometimes troubled relationship with Iran.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Russia in the coming days as part of a diplomatic tour taking in Brussels and Beijing, his spokesman said Friday.

Trump this week defied the wishes of world powers when he announced that Washington would withdraw from the historic nuclear accord and impose new sanctions on Tehran.

After long negotiations, Iran had agreed in July 2015 to freeze its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of punishing international sanctions.

The deal had been negotiated between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- plus Germany.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel Iran deal Erdogan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP

PM Narendra Modi pays courtesy call on Nepal's President

Myanmar's President Win Myint, right, shakes with visiting Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during their meeting at the President House in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. | AP

India, Myanmar sign seven agreements as Sushma Swaraj meets Suu Kyi

Attacks on Hazaras tantamount to "carnage": Pakistan Chief Justice

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood