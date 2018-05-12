Home World

19 dead in fighting between Myanmar army, rebels: Military

The military stands accused of carrying out an ethnic cleansing campaign against the stateless minority in Rakhine.

Published: 12th May 2018 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

By AFP

YANGON: At least 19 people have been killed in fresh clashes between Myanmar's military and an ethnic armed group on Saturday in remote northern Shan State, Myanmar army and local sources told AFP, as fighting in the country's borderlands intensifies.

"Nineteen [people] were killed in fighting," the military source said, adding that two-dozen had been injured.

Rights defenders say clashes in northern Myanmar near the China border have ramped up in recent months as the international community focuses on the Rohingya crisis in the west of the country.

The military stands accused of carrying out an ethnic cleansing campaign against the stateless minority in Rakhine.

Saturday's violence was between the military and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, or TNLA, one of several insurgent groups fighting for more autonomy in the north.

"Fighting took place since 5am this morning at three places: two military bases in Muse and one near a bridge on the way to Lashio town," TNLA spokesman Major Mai Aik Kyaw told AFP, citing two of the towns in northern Shan where the clashes occurred.  

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Myanmar army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Russia President Vladimir Putin | AP File

Russian companies to benefit from US Iran withdrawal

Visitors view Kilauea's summit crater outside the Jaggar Museum in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. | AP

Hawaii officials encourage tourist to visit, despite volcano

In this Thursday, May 3, 2018 photo, campaign poster of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in seen in Baghdad, Iraq. | AP

Iraq holds first nationwide election since IS defeat

IPL2018
Videos
Scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar
Royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar casts his vote
Andhra Pradesh: Tourist boat carrying 80 passengers catches fire in Godavari
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood