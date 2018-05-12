Home World

Defeated Malaysian leader Najib Razak, wife barred from leaving country

Malaysia's Immigration Department said today that former scandal-ridden Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife are barred from leaving the country.

Published: 12th May 2018 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Immigration Department said today that former scandal-ridden Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife are barred from leaving the country, shortly after he announced plans for a short holiday.

A leaked flight manifesto shows Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor were due to leave on a private jet on Saturday to Jakarta, fueling rumors he was fleeing the country to escape possible prosecution over a massive corruption scandal involving the 1MDB state fund.

His coalition suffered a shocking electoral defeat this week that ended its 60 year-rule.

Later Saturday, Najib told a news conference that he was stepping down with immediate effect as president of the United Malays National Organisation as well as chairman of the National Front coalition.

He said his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will take over as president of UMNO, a party that dominates the coalition.

The announcement followed strong calls from the party for the 64-year-old to step down.

"We accept the people's verdict with an open heart. Maybe this will be an opportunity for us to fix our weaknesses and shortcomings, although these are more a matter of perceptions than reality," he said.

"God willing, UMNO will continue to live." In his earlier statement on social media, Najib said he was committed to "facilitating a smooth transfer of power.

" The Immigration Department, which had initially said there was no travel blacklist for Najib, issued a brief statement that Najib and Rosmah "have just been blacklisted from leaving the country." Najib responded swiftly by saying he respected the department's ruling and will stay with his family in the country.

His holiday plans come as strong calls emerged from his ruling Malay party, which dominates the National Front coalition, for Najib to step down over the election results.

The National Front, which has ruled Malaysia since independent from Britain, obtained only 79 of the 222 parliamentary seats, losing power to Mahathir Mohamad's four-party alliance amid public anger over the 1MDB scandal and rising cost of living.

It was a remarkable comeback for Mahathir, who was premier for 22 years until his retirement in 2003.

Mahathir, who is now the world's oldest elected leader at 92, has said his government will not go on a witch-hunt over the 1MDB fiasco but that Najib will have to face the court if he's found to be responsible.

The fund was started by Najib when he took power in 2009, but it accumulated billions in debts and is being investigated in the U.S. and several other countries.

US investigators said Najib's associates stole and looted USD 4.5 billion from the fund, of which some USD 700 million landed in Najib's bank account and some USD 30 million used to buy jewelry for his wife.

Najib denies any wrongdoing. He sacked critics in his government including an attorney general and a deputy prime minister and muzzled the media.

The new Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali cleared Najib in 2016, saying the money was a donation from the Saudi royal family and that most of it was returned.

Mahathir, who is due to name his cabinet later Saturday, has indicated that Mohamed Apandi would be axed for hiding evidence of wrongdoing.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Najib Razak Malaysia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

42 killed in Israeli strikes in Syria this week

Pakistan's Chief Justice ​condemns 'ethnic cleansing' of Hazara community in Balochistan

Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi address a gathering during the launch of a bus service between Janakpur in Nepal and Ayodhya in India, two sacred Hindu towns, in Janakpur, Nepal. | AP

Nepal would not allow its territory to be used against India, says PM KP Sharma Oli

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia