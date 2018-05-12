Home World

Iran foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on diplomatic tour to save nuclear deal

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said today the new death toll from attacks early Thursday was 27, including at least 11 Iranians and six Syrian soldiers.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (AP File photo)

By PTI

BEIRUT: A Syrian war monitor says a wave of Israeli strikes on suspected military positions in Syria this week killed 42 people.

In strikes near the capital on Wednesday, the Observatory said at least 15 were killed, including eight Iranians.

That brings to 42, including 19 Iranians, the total killed during the two days of strikes.

Syria blamed Israel for the Wednesday strikes that hit near the capital.

Israel said its Thursday strikes were in response to a barrage of Iranian rockets on its positions in the occupied Golan Heights, the most serious military confrontation between the two bitter enemies to date.

 

