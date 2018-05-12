Home World

Sri Lanka President says no persecution of soldiers

Sirisena pledged in 2015 in the run up to his election in which he defeated Rajapaksa that all alleged human rights violations during the Rajapaksa regime would be duly investigated.

Published: 12th May 2018 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Earlier, the Sri Lankan government had planned to offer an 80 per cent stake to the Chinese firm, media reports said.

President Maithripala Sirisena ing promises. (File | PKB)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has rejected charges from his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa that his unity government was persecuting military personnel for ending the war with the LTTE.

I wish to make it clear that there is no targeting of soldiers. We have been accused of jailing them," Sirisena said while addressing a gathering in the northwestern region of Kurunegala last night.

Scores of soldiers have been arrested including a former chief of staff of military intelligence for abductions and disappearances.

None of the genuine war heroes have been jailed. Those who have been jailed were the ones accused of murdering journalists and abducting people," Sirisena said, adding I have succeeded in stopping anyone from being tried for war crimes".

Sirisena pledged in 2015 in the run up to his election in which he defeated Rajapaksa that all alleged human rights violations during the Rajapaksa regime would be duly investigated.

The new government did reopen some of the cases including the murder of the editor of the Sunday Leader newspaper, a virulent critic of Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa's government faced UN sanctions with recurring resolutions since 2012 which called for independent investigations into alleged human rights abuses during the final phase of the military conflict with the LTTE militant group which ended in 2009.

Rajapaksa branded the UN rights resolutions as attacks on Sri Lanka's sovereignty and refused to cooperate with the UN.

Sirisena's unity government adopted a more conciliatory approach towards the UN and has won confidence to pursue reconciliation with the Tamil minority.

Sri Lankan Army Chief Mahesh Senanayake said this week that the army would setup a special unit to counter war crime charges against the defence forces.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maithripala Sirisena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP

PM Narendra Modi exchanges views on strengthening ties with Maoist party chief​ Prachanda, other leaders in Nepal

Police forensics investigate the death of seven people in a suspected murder-suicide in Osmington, east of Margaret River, south west of Perth. | AP

Grandparents, mum and kids shot dead in Australia murder-suicide

Malaysia's Najib Razak quits as head of coalition, party after poll loss

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia