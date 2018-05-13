Home World

At least 15 killed, 22 injured after rain, windstorm hit Pakistan 

A total of 11 people were killed after rain wreaked havoc in Pakistan's Punjab and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a media report.

Published: 13th May 2018 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 03:45 PM

Image used for representational purpose. (Express File Photo)

By PTI

LAHORE: At least 15 people were killed and 22 others injured in heavy downpour and windstorm that lashed different parts of Pakistan, according to local media reports.

Heavy rains and storm hit different parts of Punjab province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Nine people were killed and 13 others suffered injuries in incidents of wall and roof collapse after a windstorm hit the area in the evening, Dawn News reported.

According to officials, most of the dead and wounded belonged to Mamond and Khar tehsil.

Heavy rains also triggered flash floods in different areas.

Strong winds uprooted trees and signboards.

A dust storm struck Peshawar and adjacent areas, reducing visibility, which was followed by heavy rain yesterday.

In Bhakkar district of Punjab province, a collapsed roof of a shack resulted in two dead and three injured, Geo News reported.

Reports suggested that three people were killed and nine others injured in the rain-related incidents in Khyber Agency.

The officials said that the accidents occurred due to poor visibility as the area was hit hard by strong winds and torrential rain.

Medical staff at the Agency Headquarters Hospital faced difficulties in providing emergency treatment to the injured due to suspension of power supply.

Assistant medical superintendent of the Agency Headquarters Hospital Dr Naseeb Gul was quoted as saying by Dawn that five bodies and 13 wounded were brought to the hospital.

However, he said that two people wounded were later referred to a hospital in Peshawar due to their critical condition.

In reply to a question, he said that the condition of almost all the wounded persons was stated to be stable after they received first aid.

In another incident, a 10-year-old boy identified drowned in a storm-water drain in Landi Kotal.

Two more children were rescued.

In Nowshera, lightning killed one person in the Pir Sabaq area, according to Rescue 1122.

An official said that a signboard along the road collapsed due to windstorm in Nowshera that caused injuries to a pedestrian.

He was taken to a local hospital.

The rooftop of a warehouse also collapsed on the Ring Road, Peshawar, injuring a person.

Bad weather also disrupted power supply to many areas of the city.

Earlier in the morning, heavy rain and hailstorm started across the Swat valley, causing flashfloods in Mingora and Saidu Sharif.

