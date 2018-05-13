Home World

British ex-culture minister Tessa Jowell dies at 70

Jowell, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor last year, used her position in the House of Lords to campaign for better access to experimental treatment.

Published: 13th May 2018 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former UK culture secretary Tessa Jowell | AP

By Associated Press

LONDON: Tessa Jowell, the former U.K. culture secretary who played a key role in securing the 2012 London Olympics, has died. She was 70.

Her family said in a statement released Sunday that Jowell died peacefully at the family home in Warwickshire. Jowell, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor last year, used her position in the House of Lords to campaign for better access to experimental treatment and delivered a memorable speech that moved her fellow peers to tears.

The family says that "in addition to chemotherapy and radiotherapy, in recent months doctors tried innovative new treatments which Tessa gladly embraced, but sadly the tumor recently progressed very quickly."

Among those offering condolences were former Prime Minister Tony Blair who praised Jowell's "passion, determination and simple human decency."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tessa Jowell Tony Blair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Liu Xia

China bars Western diplomats from seeing widow of dissident Liu Xiaobo

death, murder,suicide

Five students killed, 20 missing as bridge collapses in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Iran foreign minister arrives in China on diplomatic tour to save nuclear deal

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate