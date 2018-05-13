Home World

India-Nepal ties scaled 'new heights' after Modi visit: K P Sharma Oli

Modi yesterday wrapped up his two-day visit to Nepal during which he held talks with Oli and visited the famed 20th century Janaki temple, Mukhtinath and Pashupatinath temples.

Published: 13th May 2018 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with Nepal counterpart K P Sharma Oli at the holy temple dedicated to Mata Sita. (Twitter: MEA)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal Premier K P Sharma Oli today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Himalayan nation had elevated the existing relationship between the two countries to "new heights".

"Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi ji and I have agreed, during Modi Ji's successful state visit to Nepal, to address the outstanding tasks between the two countries in a time-bound manner," Oli tweeted as he thanked Modi for his visit here.

Modi yesterday wrapped up his two-day visit to Nepal during which he held talks with Oli and visited the famed 20th century Janaki temple, Mukhtinath and Pashupatinath temples.

Oli also briefed Nepal's Parliament about Modi's visit.

He said Nepal's engagement in the Ramayan Circuit, laying the foundation stone for Arun III Hydropower Project among others, were the major achievements of the trip.

The visit had elevated the existing relationship between the two neighbouring countries to "new heights", he said.

The two countries have also agreed to expedite implementation of all pending projects of bilateral cooperation by Nepal's Constitution Day in September, said Oli adding that multiple bilateral ministerial meetings will be held.

The two countries have also agreed to form a taskforce of technicians to explore possibilities of developing railways and waterways, he said.

They also explored methods to cut Nepal's trade deficit with India while providing easy entry to Nepali products including ginger and cardamom, Oli said.

Oli also said he would soon pay an official visit to China but did not disclose the date of the trip.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K P Sharma Oli Narendra Modi Nepal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
China flag US flag

Too much trade deficit with US not good: Chinese envoy

Eight Sherpas summit Mt Everest in a first for the season

Seven students killed, 9 missing as bridge collapses in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'