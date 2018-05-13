Opening of US embassy in Jerusalem will make it easier for peace in Middle East: John Bolton

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem in Israel will make it easier for peace in the Middle East, National Security Advisor John Bolton said today.

I think it will make it easier (to achieve peace between Israel and Palestine). It's a recognition of reality, Bolton said.

If you're not prepared to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and that's where the American embassy should be, then you're operating on a completely different wavelength.

I think recognising reality always enhances the chances for peace, Bolton said.

The US embassy in Jerusalem opens tomorrow.

President Donald Trump is sending a high-level delegation to Jerusalem for the occasion.