Pakistan National Security Committee rejects Nawaz Sharif's remarks on Mumbai attack as misleading

A meeting of the National Security Committee, presided over by Prime Minister was held to discuss the situation arising out of the recent by Sharif about the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's top civil-military body today rejected as incorrect and misleading remarks by ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif who criticised the country's handling of militant groups responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), presided over by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was held to discuss the situation arising out of the recent by Sharif about the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Sharif in an interview publicly acknowledged that militant organisations are active in Pakistan and questioned the policy to allow the "non-state actors" to cross the border and "kill" people in Mumbai.

The former premier, 68, also said that Pakistan has isolated itself.

The NSC meeting reviewed the recent statement in the context of Mumbai attacks and unanimously termed the remarks as incorrect and misleading, said a statement issued after the meeting.

The NSC said it was unfortunate and regrettable that concrete evidence and facts were ignored in the statement.

"The participants observed that it was very unfortunate that the opinion arising out of either misconceptions or grievances was being presented in disregard of concrete facts and realities. The participants unanimously rejected the allegations and condemned the fallacious assertions," Dawn newspaper quoted the statement as saying.

According to the statement, it was recalled during the meeting that the delay in conclusion of Mumbai attack case was caused by India, not Pakistan.

"Besides many other refusals during the investigation, the denial of access to the principal accused, Ajmal Qasab, and his extraordinarily hurried execution became the core impediment in the finalisation of the trial," it said.

Pakistan continues to await cooperation from India regarding the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and the Samjhota Express attack, the statement said.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Abbasi met Sharif.

The NSC meeting was attended by Defence and Foreign Minister Khurram Dastgir, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, National Security Adviser (NSA) Retired Lt General Nasser Khan Janjua, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Hayat, the director generals of Inter-Services Intelligence and Military Intelligence, and the three services chiefs.

In an exclusive interview to Dawn published on Saturday, Sharif had said: "Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can't we complete the trial?" He was referring to the Mumbai attacks-related trial proceedings which have stalled in the Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court.

