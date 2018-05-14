Protestors in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, London demand justice for Sardar Arif Shahid

By ANI

RAWALAKOT: Marking the fifth death anniversary of Kashmiri Nationalist leader Sardar Arif Shahid, activists held protest rallies at Khaigala city (near Rawalakot) of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and outside the Pakistani embassy in London.

These massive protest rallies were held against Pakistan and its secret services agencies on Sunday.

Khaigala is the hometown of Arif Shahid, chairman of the All Parties National Alliance (APNA), who was killed on May 14, 2013, at his residence in Rawalpindi by some unidentified gunmen.

In Rawalakot city, a large number of people gathered to pay obedience to Kashmiri leader. Shahid was critical of Pakistan for its illegal occupation of the territory and other human rights abuses.

In Bagh, PoK, activists of United Kashmir People's National Party held a protest to demand the arrest of Arif Shahid's killers. They also raised slogans against Pakistan for illegally occupying their territory.

The Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA) also organised a protest outside Pakistani consulate in Bradford and raised slogans against Pakistan for denying justice to Arif Shahid.

They shouted slogans such as 'Who killed Arif Shahid? ISI... ISI...' and 'Pakistani forces... out... out...'

Activists of United Kashmir People's National Party and Jammu and Kashmir National Awami Party (JKNAP) demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of Sardar Arif Shahid, who was shot dead outside his residence in 2013.

"We want a judicial enquiry in the matter and we demand immediate arrest of the killers of Arif Shahid," Sajjad Raza, Jammu and Kashmir National Awami Party (UK) leader said.

While Kashmiri writer and activist Shabir Choudhry said, "Shahid only spoke about peace. If Pakistan had no involvement in this, why have the culprits not been arrested till now? They (Pakistan's security establishment) do not want anyone to go against them but I want to tell them we will not tolerate these troublemakers."

Shahid, 62, was the chairman of the All Parties National Alliance (APNA). He was a vocal critic of Pakistan's nefarious activities in Jammu and Kashmir and a supporter of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's freedom.

May 13 is observed as the martyrdom day of Shahid, who many believe was eliminated by Pakistan's infamous Inter-state Services Intelligence (ISI) as he questioned Pakistan's occupation of part of Kashmir, in Rawalpindi in 2013.