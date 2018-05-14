Home World

Protestors in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, London demand justice for Sardar Arif Shahid

In Rawalakot city, a large number of people gathered to pay obedience to Kashmiri leader. Shahid was critical of Pakistan for its illegal occupation of the territory and other human rights abuses.

Published: 14th May 2018 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

RAWALAKOT: Marking the fifth death anniversary of Kashmiri Nationalist leader Sardar Arif Shahid, activists held protest rallies at Khaigala city (near Rawalakot) of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and outside the Pakistani embassy in London.

These massive protest rallies were held against Pakistan and its secret services agencies on Sunday.

Khaigala is the hometown of Arif Shahid, chairman of the All Parties National Alliance (APNA), who was killed on May 14, 2013, at his residence in Rawalpindi by some unidentified gunmen.

In Rawalakot city, a large number of people gathered to pay obedience to Kashmiri leader. Shahid was critical of Pakistan for its illegal occupation of the territory and other human rights abuses.

In Bagh, PoK, activists of United Kashmir People's National Party held a protest to demand the arrest of Arif Shahid's killers. They also raised slogans against Pakistan for illegally occupying their territory.

The Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA) also organised a protest outside Pakistani consulate in Bradford and raised slogans against Pakistan for denying justice to Arif Shahid.

They shouted slogans such as 'Who killed Arif Shahid? ISI... ISI...' and 'Pakistani forces... out... out...'

Activists of United Kashmir People's National Party and Jammu and Kashmir National Awami Party (JKNAP) demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of Sardar Arif Shahid, who was shot dead outside his residence in 2013.

"We want a judicial enquiry in the matter and we demand immediate arrest of the killers of Arif Shahid," Sajjad Raza, Jammu and Kashmir National Awami Party (UK) leader said.

While Kashmiri writer and activist Shabir Choudhry said, "Shahid only spoke about peace. If Pakistan had no involvement in this, why have the culprits not been arrested till now? They (Pakistan's security establishment) do not want anyone to go against them but I want to tell them we will not tolerate these troublemakers."

Shahid, 62, was the chairman of the All Parties National Alliance (APNA). He was a vocal critic of Pakistan's nefarious activities in Jammu and Kashmir and a supporter of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's freedom.

May 13 is observed as the martyrdom day of Shahid, who many believe was eliminated by Pakistan's infamous Inter-state Services Intelligence (ISI) as he questioned Pakistan's occupation of part of Kashmir, in Rawalpindi in 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sardar Arif Shahid Pakistan occupied Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Indonesia church attacks: Family of bombers 'had been to Syria'

After India, now Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli to visit China

North Korea will never fully give up nuclear weapons: Top defector

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port