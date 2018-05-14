Home World

Ten die in Bangladesh stampede for alms ahead of Ramadan, 50 hurt

A custom for devout Muslims to donate money or goods to the poor before or during the holy fasting turned into stampede of poor villagers outside the home of a businessman distributing alms.

Published: 14th May 2018 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By UNI

CHITTAGONG: A stampede on Monday by thousands of poor villagers outside the home of a businessman distributing alms ahead of Ramadan killed at least 10 women and injured about 50 people, police in southeast Bangladesh said.

It is a custom for devout Muslims to donate money or goods to the poor before or during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin on Wednesday or Thursday this week.

The stampede began after people jostled to collect clothes and other items at the residence of the owner of a steel mill, said police official Rafiqul Alam in the district of Chittagong, about 260 km (165 miles) from Dhaka, the capital.

"There were 10,000 to 12,000 people, mostly women and trying to push to each other to collect alms ahead of other and that led stamped," he told Reuters.

The injured were treated at a nearby hospital and allowed to go, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
stampede Bangladesh Ramadan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Arab League and the top Sunni Muslim religious authority condemn US Embassy move

Israeli minister Ayelet Shaked compares Donald Trump to Churchill 

UK spymaster tells EU: Let's work together to counter Islamist militants, Russia

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets