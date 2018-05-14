UK, France, Germany to discuss ways to shield firms after US exits Iran deal

By UNI

LONDON: Britain's foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he will discuss ways to protect companies doing business with Iran at a meeting with counterparts from France and Germany on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal.

"What we are going to do tomorrow in Brussels is we are going to have a conversation about what we can do to help UK firms, European firms have some confidence that they can still do business," Johnson said.

Trump's decision last week to renege on the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran and re-impose sanctions against Tehran came with the threat of penalties against any foreign firms involved in business there.