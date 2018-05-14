Home World

UK, France, Germany to discuss ways to shield firms after US exits Iran deal

Boris Johnson said on Monday he will discuss ways to protect companies doing business with Iran at a meeting with counterparts from France and Germany on Tuesday after U.S.

Published: 14th May 2018 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (File | AP)

By UNI

LONDON: Britain's foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he will discuss ways to protect companies doing business with Iran at a meeting with counterparts from France and Germany on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal.

"What we are going to do tomorrow in Brussels is we are going to have a conversation about what we can do to help UK firms, European firms have some confidence that they can still do business," Johnson said.

Trump's decision last week to renege on the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran and re-impose sanctions against Tehran came with the threat of penalties against any foreign firms involved in business there.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Boris Johnson Donald Trump Iran nuclear deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

US opens new embassy in Jerusalem amid 37 deaths in Israel-Palestinian clashes

Trump's Middle East moves fuel tensions: Lebanese minister Gebran Bassil

Arab League and the top Sunni Muslim religious authority condemn US Embassy move

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets