Gaza: Kuwait to propose UN resolution to protect Palestinian civilians

By AFP

UNITED STATES, UNITE NATIONS: Kuwait intends to circulate a draft UN resolution to protect Palestinian civilians, its ambassador to the United Nations said Tuesday, following the deadliest day of violence in the Gaza Strip since 2014.

Mansour al-Otaibi said the draft would be circulated "most probably tomorrow" and would be designed to protect the Palestinians and "provide international protection for civilians."

He spoke moments before the UN Security Council opened an emergency meeting to discuss the violence, which left 60 Palestinians dead, with a moment of silence.