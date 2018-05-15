Home World

Mahathir to stay up to two years as Malaysia leader, no deal for Najib Razak

Mahathir -- who ruled Malaysia from 1981-2003 -- came out of retirement to oust scandal-tainted former premier Najib Razak in an astonishing election turnaround last week.

Published: 15th May 2018 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Mahathir Mohamad, MALAYSIA PM

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur. | AP

By AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's 92-year-old new leader Mahathir Mohamad said he expects to stay as prime minister for up to two years and vowed not to cut any deals to keep his predecessor out of jail for alleged corruption.

Mahathir told the Wall Street Journal he would be in power for one to two years -- before an expected handover to former opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who is expected to be released on Wednesday after three years in jail on a sodomy conviction.

Mahathir -- who ruled Malaysia from 1981-2003 -- came out of retirement to oust scandal-tainted former premier Najib Razak in an astonishing election turnaround last week.

Mahathir was asked in an interview by video link whether a deal could be cut with Najib, who is alleged to have overseen the looting of government investment fund 1MDB.

"No deal," Mahathir said in the interview, conducted for a business forum organised by the newspaper in Tokyo.

Billions of dollars are believed to have been siphoned off from the fund, with most reportedly disappearing overseas, while $681 million also mysteriously appeared in Najib's personal bank accounts in 2013.

"We are now in process of getting into details of matters he suppressed in his time," Mahathir said of Najib.

Without a deal to help recover the funds, Najib faces the likelihood of prosecution and possible criminal charges. Mahathir has ordered him barred from leaving the country.

Anwar, whose sodomy conviction is believed by  supporters to have been concocted by Najib to derail the opposition, is expected to be pardoned by the country's king on Wednesday and released.

Mahathir has previously said he expects to stay in charge for a period of time, partly to ensure a smooth transition, but has already signalled he would eventually yield to Anwar.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahathir Mohamad Najib Razak Malaysia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Danish submariner Peter Madsen to appeal life term in September

16

Ireland summons Israeli ambassador over Gaza bloodshed: Ministry

North Koreans visit Beijing to learn about China's reforms: Ministry

IPL2018
Videos
Party supporters chant slogans at BMS college counting center in Bengaluru
Ryan Reynolds | AP
Ryan Reynolds celebrates the release of 'Deadpool 2' in New York
Gallery
In a jarring contrast, Israeli forces shot and killed at least 55 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,200 during mass protests Monday along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new
IN PHOTOS: Israeli forces kill 55 Palestine protestors at Gaza border as anger mounts over US embassy opening in Jerusalem
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears