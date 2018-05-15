Home World

Turkey tells Israeli ambassador to temporarily leave: Ministry

Turkey on Tuesday told the Israeli ambassador to temporarily leave the country in protest at the killing of dozens of Palestinians by Israeli fire on the Gaza border.

Published: 15th May 2018 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim | AP

By AFP

ANKARA: Turkey on Tuesday told the Israeli ambassador to temporarily leave the country in protest at the killing of dozens of Palestinians by Israeli troops on the Gaza border, a foreign ministry official said.

Ambassador Eitan Naeh was summoned to the foreign ministry and told to "return to his country for a period of time", said the official, who asked not to be named.

The official said that this was also in line with Turkey recalling its ambassador to Tel Aviv for consultations.

Naeh had been in his post only since December 2016 after a reconciliation deal earlier that year ended a dispute over the deadly storming of a Turkish ship by Israeli commandos that saw ties downgraded for around five years.

Ankara has reacted with fury to the killing Monday of 60 Palestinians in clashes and protests, on the same day as the United States formally moved its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in defiance of international outrage.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim earlier urged Islamic countries to review their ties with Israel and said Ankara was calling an extraordinary summit of the world's main pan-Islamic body on Friday.

"Islamic countries should without fail review their relations with Israel," Yildirim told his ruling party in parliament.

"The Islamic world should move as one, with one voice, against this massacre," he added.

Yildirim added that Turkey had called an "extraordinary summit" of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the body.

It was not immediately clear what format the meeting would take or who might attend. Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said in parliament that the summit would take place in Istanbul.

In an apparent bid to drum up support for the event, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held telephone talks with around a dozen counterparts from the Islamic world.

They included the foreign ministers of Jordan, Indonesia and Iran as well as the OIC secretary general Yousef bin Ahmad al-Othaimeen, foreign ministry sources said.

raz-sjw/gd

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Israeli Ambassador Gaza border

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Gaza: Kuwait to propose UN resolution to protect Palestinian civilians

messaging app, telegram, whatsapp,facebook

Facebook details policing for sex, terror, hate content

North Korea says to join global efforts to ban all nuclear weapons tests

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls