Home World

US asks China to settle disputes amicably, not through ‘coercion’

The United States said it favoured China settling disputes with its neighbours amicably by following international norms and not through “coercion”.

Published: 15th May 2018 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

China flag US flag

China and US flags (Photo | Reuters)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The United States said it favoured China settling disputes with its neighbours amicably by following international norms and not through “coercion”.

“What is worrying about Chinese behaviour is that China is using coercion to settle disputes rather than following established international norms,” US Consul General in Kolkata, Craig Hall, told reporters in Guwahati on Tuesday in response to a query on India’s border disputes with China over Arunachal Pradesh.

The diplomat said the US policy since 1960s had been that it recognised the McMahon Line as the border between the two nations. New Delhi and Beijing have been for long mired in a bitter border dispute. Beijing calls Arunachal as South Tibet and claims it as part of its territory. The frontier state shares a 1,080 km border with China.

On the South China Sea dispute, Hall said: “Our goal is to ensure the freedom of the seas and sky, and insulate sovereign nations from external coercion”.

On the India-US partnership, he said, “The United States and India are working bilaterally, and in cooperation with other like-minded partners like Japan and Australia, to advance our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific -- a region that is open, prosperous, and secure. Our goals are to support good governance and liberty and promote market-based economics”.

A team of the US diplomats, which also had Brigadier General David E. Brigham, Defence Attaché at the US Embassy in New Delhi; is currently on a “familiarization” trip to Northeast. 

As part of the outreach, the team plans to meet defence, law-enforcement, security and government officials besides civil society leaders in the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
United States China

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Gaza: Kuwait to propose UN resolution to protect Palestinian civilians

messaging app, telegram, whatsapp,facebook

Facebook details policing for sex, terror, hate content

North Korea says to join global efforts to ban all nuclear weapons tests

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls