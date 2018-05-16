Home World

Petition seeks former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif 's live speeches be banned

The petition also sought to commence a criminal proceeding against Sharif for his statement on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Published: 16th May 2018 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday admitted a petition seeking a ban on live speeches of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The petition also sought to commence a criminal proceeding against Sharif for his statement on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Advocate Babar Awan, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has filed the petition on the behest of a local lawyer.

According to the report, the petition stated that Sharif on May 3, during his appearance before the accountability court, had threatened to reveal some national secrets.

The petition requested the court to direct the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate legal proceedings against Sharif.

Justice Aamer Farooq sought reply from the director general of the FIA, chairmen Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) with respect to the filed petition.

He questioned if the court could impose a ban on someone delivering speeches.

Last week, during an interview with the Dawn, Sharif had stated that "Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can't we complete the trial?"

"We have isolated ourselves. Despite giving sacrifices, our narrative is not being accepted. Afghanistan's narrative is being accepted, but ours is not. We must look into it," he added.

His remarks were immediately picked up by Indian media, which termed the former prime minister's statement as a confession of Pakistan's role in the Mumbai attacks that left 166 people dead. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Islamabad High Court Nawaz Sharif

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

New Singapore anti-terror law can order media blackout 

Turkey, Israel in escalating row over Gaza dead

Bridesmaids and page boys: Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news digest

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls