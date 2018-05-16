Home World

President Vladimir Putin says Russian naval forces to patrol off Syria

In Syria, Russia has a naval base located in Tartus and an air base at Khmeimim. 

Published: 16th May 2018 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Russia President Vladimir Putin | AP File

Russia President Vladimir Putin | AP File

By AFP

SOCHI: Russian naval vessels will patrol off Syria, where Moscow is supporting President Bashar al-Assad's regime, in order to ward off terrorist threats, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"This year... due to the continuing terrorist threat in Syria, our ships equipped with cruise missiles will patrol the Mediterranean on a continuous basis," Putin said during a meeting with military leaders in the southern Russian city of Sochi.

Russia has been involved in Syria's civil war since September 2015. Its military support of the regime changed the course of the war, allowing government troops to retake more than half the country from rebels and the Islamic State group.

Putin praised the "precise and well-coordinated actions of Russian ships and submarines during the Syria operation and the cruise missile strikes... which inflicted considerable losses on the terrorists" operating in Syria.

In Syria, Russia has a naval base located in Tartus and an air base at Khmeimim. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Russian naval Moscow President Bashar al-Assad's regime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
8

Gaza violence puts Palestinian cause back on global agenda

Gaza massacre film earns rave reviews at Cannes

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi pardons 330 young prisoners

IPL2018
Videos
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)
West Bengal Panchayat polls: CPI(M) leaders protest over violence in state
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls