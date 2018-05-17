Home World

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim says Najib Razak likely headed to jail

The election dramatically reversed Anwar's fortunes, from prisoner to presumptive successor to 92-year-old Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Published: 17th May 2018 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Anwar Ibrahim | AFP

By AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Newly released Malaysian political heavyweight Anwar Ibrahim said Thursday he expects ex-premier Najib Razak to be jailed over multi-billion-dollar graft claims.

In an interview with AFP a day after he walked free from custody -- where he had languished since 2015 on what supporters say were trumped-up charges levelled at Najib's behest -- Anwar also said he would be back in parliament very soon.

"Give me a few months, I should be back as an MP. It is the correct thing to do," he said.

Anwar's release on Wednesday capped an astonishing week in Malaysian politics that saw Najib's long-ruling Barisan Nasional coalition booted from power in a revolution at the ballot box.

The election dramatically reversed Anwar's fortunes, from prisoner to presumptive successor to 92-year-old Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

It also imperilled Najib, who Anwar said now faces an "arduous" legal battle -- without the protection of high office.

Accused of overseeing the plundering of state fund 1MDB, Najib's position has looked increasingly precarious. Police carried out extensive searches of his home overnight.

Anwar predicted that Najib would likely take up the spot he had just vacated in prison.

"He will certainly be charged," he said.

Anwar declined to say how he thought Najib's case would play out, as it depended on "how he can defend himself in court".

But Anwar added: "It will be very difficult for him to escape (going to) prison."

Mahathir, who came out of retirement to lead the revolt against Najib, has vowed to hand power to Anwar within two years.

The younger man's return to politics has been the subject of much speculation and he confirmed he would be seeking to contest a by-election to return as an MP soon -- but would not seek a position on the front benches just yet.

"I am not intending to join the cabinet," he said he had told Mahathir.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Najib Razak Anwar Ibrahim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

EU takes Germany, France, UK and three other countries to court over air pollution

Meghan Markle says father will not attend the royal wedding: Statement

Hong Kong's behind-closed-doors gay weddings

IPL2018
Videos
A scene from the 'Book Club' | AP
'Book Club' cast talk 50 Shades and friendship
Sameera Reddy | Instagram
Sameera Reddy at Farah Khan Fine Jewellery Launch
Gallery
Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka asse
IN PICTURES | Congress, JD(S) supporters protest against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 