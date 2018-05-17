Home World

Pakistan court shoots down petitions seeking former PM Nawaz Sharif's trial under treason charges for Mumbai attack remarks

Sharif, 68, is already being tried in three corruption cases in the Panama Papers scandal in which he is accused of buying properties in the UK through corruption.

Published: 17th May 2018 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani court today dismissed three petitions seeking trial of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif under treason charges for his statement on the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, declaring them "non-maintainable".

In an interview last week, the three-time premier had questioned Pakistan's policy to allow the "non-state actors" to cross the border and "kill" people in Mumbai as he publicly acknowledged that militant groups are active in the country.

His comments triggered a major controversy, inviting criticism from all quarters.

The National Security Committee, Pakistan's top civil-military body, condemned the "fallacious" statement by Sharif about the Mumbai terror attack and termed it as "incorrect and misleading".

Lahore High Court Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza dismissed three petitions filed by opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistani Awami Tehreek (PAT) and rights activist advocate Abdullah Malik.

After hearing arguments of the petitioners, Justice Mirza declared them "non-maintainable".

The petitioners contended that Sharif tarnished the country's image.

Sharif, 68, is already being tried in three corruption cases in the Panama Papers scandal in which he is accused of buying properties in the UK through corruption.

"The statement by the former premier benefited India and appeared prejudiced towards the state's safety and the interests, and that apparently Sharif is guilty of high treason as well as offences punishable in terms of the Official Secret Act, 1923 for which he deserves to be proceeded in accordance with law," the petitioners said.

They pleaded the statement of Sharif amounts to "committing treason" against the country.

The opposition parties moved the court on Sharif's interview to Dawn on May 12 in which he had stated: "Militant organisations are active.

"Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me.

Why can't we complete the trial? We have isolated ourselves. Despite giving sacrifices, our narrative is not being accepted. Afghanistan's narrative is being accepted, but ours is not. We must look into it".

Resolutions against Sharif have also been brought in the country's three provincial assemblies demanding registration of a treason case against him for his controversial remarks on the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

In one such resolution, opposition PTI also demanded "hang Nawaz Sharif being a traitor".

In addition to this, two applications have been filed in Lahore's police stations seeking registration of FIRs against Sharif.

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants killed 166 people and wounded dozens in Mumbai in November, 2008.

Nine of the attackers were killed by police while lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was caught.

Kasab was executed after a court found him guilty and handed down the death sentence.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistani court 2008 Mumbai terror attack Nawaz Sharif

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

EU takes Germany, France, UK and three other countries to court over air pollution

Meghan Markle says father will not attend the royal wedding: Statement

Hong Kong's behind-closed-doors gay weddings

IPL2018
Videos
A scene from the 'Book Club' | AP
'Book Club' cast talk 50 Shades and friendship
Sameera Reddy | Instagram
Sameera Reddy at Farah Khan Fine Jewellery Launch
Gallery
Despite being short of 8 MLAs to cross the halfway mark, the BJP with 104 seats has decided to form the government. Governor Vajubhai Vala has given Yeddyurappa 15 days time to prove his majority through a vote of confidence on the floor of Karnataka asse
IN PICTURES | Congress, JD(S) supporters protest against Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 