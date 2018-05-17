Home World

Trump says some migrants are 'animals' 

Trump's remarks came after comments on migration and law enforcement, so-called "sanctuary cities" for immigrants, and the MS-13 gang.

Published: 17th May 2018 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

A girl who traveled with the annual caravan of Central American migrants awakens where the group set up camp to wait for access to request asylum in the U.S. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump described some migrants as "animals" today, in a charged discussion about the border wall and law enforcement.

"We have people coming in to the country, or trying to come in," Trump told California Republicans visiting the White House, "we are taking people out of the country."

"You wouldn't believe how bad these people are, these aren't people, these are animals and we're taking them out of the country."

Trump's remarks came after comments on migration and law enforcement, so-called "sanctuary cities" for immigrants, and the MS-13 gang.

Trump has often painted members of MS13 -- a gang that originated in the United States but with roots in El Salvador -- as "vicious" and "killers".

He has often conflated the gang with immigrants in general.

His most recent comment -- loaded with echoes of Nazi language about Jews -- was swiftly condemned by Democrats.

"Immigrants are human beings. Not animals, not criminals, not drug dealers, not rapists. They are human beings," said Colorado Congressman Jared Polis. California Governor Jerry Brown said "Trump is lying on immigration, lying about crime and lying about the laws of California."

"Flying in a dozen Republican politicians to flatter him and praise his reckless policies changes nothing. We, the citizens of the fifth largest economy in the world, are not impressed," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump Trump's comments on migrants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

US imposes sanctions on Hezbollah leadership

cyber crime, Hackers, Cyber bullying

Hackers steal USD15.3 million from Mexico financial system

Senate panel approves CIA nominee Haspel despite torture background

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls