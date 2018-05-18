Home World

All 34 Chilean bishops quit over child abuse scandal: Spokesman

"We, all the bishops present in Rome, have tendered our resignation to the Holy Father so that he may decide freely for each of us," a statement read out by the spokesman said.

Published: 18th May 2018 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Pope Francis | AFP

By AFP

VATICAN CITY: Thirty-four Chilean bishops have resigned over a child sex abuse scandal within the Church in Chile after three days of meetings with Pope Francis at the Vatican, a spokesman for the bishops said Friday. 

"We, all the bishops present in Rome, have tendered our resignation to the Holy Father so that he may decide freely for each of us," a statement read out by the spokesman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chilean bishops Pope Francis sex abuse scandal Chile

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

France freezes company assets over Syria chemical weapons

Watchdogs step up response in DR Congo as Ebola toll mounts

Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel to talk about Iran, Ukraine and energy

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018