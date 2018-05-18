All 34 Chilean bishops quit over child abuse scandal: Spokesman
"We, all the bishops present in Rome, have tendered our resignation to the Holy Father so that he may decide freely for each of us," a statement read out by the spokesman said.
Published: 18th May 2018 04:56 PM | Last Updated: 18th May 2018 04:56 PM
VATICAN CITY: Thirty-four Chilean bishops have resigned over a child sex abuse scandal within the Church in Chile after three days of meetings with Pope Francis at the Vatican, a spokesman for the bishops said Friday.
