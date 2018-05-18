Home World

Canada's Trudeau says NAFTA deal 'on the table'

Canada and Mexico also have pushed back on a US proposal for NAFTA sunset clause after five years.

Published: 18th May 2018 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. | File Image

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. | File Image

By AFP

NEW YORK: Canada, the United States and Mexico are close to reaching agreement on a new continental trade deal, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday as a negotiating deadline loomed.

"To be honest, there is a deal on the table," he told the Economic Club of New York.

He described trade in automobiles and auto parts as the last major sticking point in the negotiations to revamp the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The United States wants to increase the amount of American content in cars in order to receive duty-free treatment.

Canada and Mexico also have pushed back on a US proposal for NAFTA sunset clause after five years.

"Mexico has put proposals on the table that actually will go a long way towards reducing the trade deficit the US has with Mexico and indeed in bringing back some auto jobs from Mexico to the United States," Trudeau said.

"It's right down to the last conversations," he said, adding that he is "feeling positive" about the chances the three nations will reach a deal but "it won't be done until it's done."

"We remain confident that we can achieve an agreement that is a win-win-win," the prime minister later told a news conference.

US President Donald Trump demanded a review of NAFTA, triggering the trilateral talks that started last August after he railed against the 1994 trade pact as the worst ever signed.

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said this week that Trump appeared now to be coming around to its importance, though he remains unpredictable.

US House Speaker Paul Ryan had said he needed the written agreement by Thursday if Congress was to approve NAFTA this year, while the Republicans have a majority.

But with talks continuing, Ryan said Thursday there was still some "wiggle room" on the legislative calendar, which "buys the administration and our trading partners two more weeks to get a deal."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trudeau NAFTA deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Mexico slams Donald Trump for calling migrants 'animals'

The White House. (File photo|AP)

If North Korea wants to meet, 'we'll be there': White House

Donald Trump draws rebuke for 'animal' remark at immigration talk

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018