Home World

Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel to talk about Iran, Ukraine and energy

The pair's first face-to-face meeting in a year will take place less than a week before French President Emmanuel Macron is due to visit Russia.

Published: 18th May 2018 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Angela Merkel (File | AP)

By AFP

SOCHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday, as Moscow and Europe make rare joint efforts to save the Iran nuclear deal.

The pair's first face-to-face meeting in a year will take place less than a week before French President Emmanuel Macron is due to visit Russia.

The meeting will take place in Putin's Sochi residence and is expected to be dominated by US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out from the Iran agreement.

The fallout over the Iran deal is a rare topic for rapprochement between Europe and Moscow, whose relations are marred by disagreements over the Syria conflict, Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea and the subsequent war in eastern Ukraine.

These tensions have only worsened in recent months following the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain that led to an unprecedented wave of expulsions of Russian diplomats from Western countries.

As part of the historic 2015 Iran deal, Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear programme by pledging not to seek an atomic bomb in exchange for the lifting of some international sanctions.

The Europeans now want to avoid at all costs Tehran abandoning the deal and relaunching its programme to acquire a nuclear weapon.

They also want to protect their economic interests in Iran, threatened by Washington's reintroduction of sanctions.

The Kremlin has in recent days increased its diplomatic efforts to try to maintain the agreement it described as "crucial for regional stability and for the stability of the entire world".

Merkel's visit comes ahead of Macron's trip to Saint Petersburg on May 24. 

Putin and Merkel last met for bilateral talks in May 2017, also in Sochi. 

Putin, who worked as a KGB agent in Dresden in the late 1980s, and Merkel, who grew up in East Germany, speak each other's languages. 

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the meeting was important as it was the first since both were reelected.

"In the current situation it provides a great opportunity for them to synchronise their watches on the most pressing international and regional problems, of course Syria, of course Ukraine," Peskov told journalists ahead of the meeting on Friday.

Russia has intervened militarily to support President Bashar al-Assad regime in the Syrian conflict, who flew to Sochi to meet Putin on Thursday. 

The Russian president said the "military success" in Syria allowed for a large-scale "political process" leading to the withdrawal of foreign forces and the reconstruction of the country. 

Syria, Ukraine and energy -

On May 12, Merkel expressed concern about the situation in Ukraine, where she said there are "violations of the truce every night and loss of life every day".

Berlin and Moscow, along with Paris, signed peace agreements in Minsk in 2015 that aimed to put an end to a conflict that has left more than 10,000 dead since it began in April 2014. 

According to Moscow, the two leaders will try to organise a four-way meeting with the presidents of France and Ukraine to advance a possible UN peacekeeping meeting. The last summit between the four countries, known as the Normandy Quartet, was held in October 2016 and was inconclusive.

"There has been a considerable pause in the work and you can expect the issue will be discussed extensively," said Peskov.

Merkel and Putin are also expected to discuss the construction of a second Nord Stream underwater pipeline linking the two countries via the Baltic Sea, a project several EU countries oppose.

Nord Stream 2 aims to double the capacity of Nord Stream 1 by the end of 2019, and allow more Russian gas to arrive directly to Germany via the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the US administration has increased pressure on Europe to abandon the deal in exchange for avoiding a trade war.

"The situation is quite complicated given recent statements coming from Washington," said Peskov. "Of course that issue will have a big place on the agenda, you can be quite certain of that."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Russian President Vladimir Putin German Chancellor Angela Merkel French President Emmanuel Macron

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

France freezes company assets over Syria chemical weapons

All 34 Chilean bishops quit over child abuse scandal: Spokesman

Watchdogs step up response in DR Congo as Ebola toll mounts

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018