Home World

Russian President Vladimir Putin wishes Skripal 'good health' after discharge from hospital

The poisoning sparked a diplomatic crisis that saw Russia and the West expelling dozens of diplomats in tit-for-tat moves.

Published: 18th May 2018 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Russia President Vladimir Putin | AP File

Russia President Vladimir Putin | AP File

By AFP

SOCHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday wished former spy Sergei Skripal "good health" after he was discharged from a British hospital following his poisoning in March. 

"God grant him good health... If a military-grade poison had been used, the man would have died on the spot. Thank God he recovered and that he left (hospital)," Putin said during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We have several times offered our British partners any necessary assistance in the investigation (of the poisoning). So far we have received no response. Our offer remains open," he said.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who was visiting from Moscow, collapsed on March 4 on a bench in Salisbury, the city in southwestern England where the former double agent lives.

The poisoning sparked a diplomatic crisis that saw Russia and the West expelling dozens of diplomats in tit-for-tat moves.

Britain has accused Russia of being behind the poisoning, saying it was caused by a type of nerve agent known as Novichok which was developed in the Soviet Union.

Moscow has furiously denied the claim, suggesting at various points it has been set up by British security services.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Russian President Vladimir Putin Sergei Skripal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Shooting reported at Texas high school in US

NRI industrialist Swraj Paul wins lifetime achievement award in UK 

Poisoned Russian ex-spy Skripal discharged from UK hospital

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018