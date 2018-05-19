Home World

24 Christian youths 'disappear' mysteriously in Pakistan's Karachi

Men who appear to be security officials, show up wearing masks in the dead of the night, riding in cars without licence plates barge into houses and abduct youths.

Published: 19th May 2018 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KARACHI: Leaders of the minority Christian community have alleged that 24 of their youths have been picked up by mysterious masked security officials since March 30 from a Christian neighbourhood in Karachi.

The leaders, who met with senior police officials at the Karachi District Inspector General East's office yesterday, claimed that the families of the missing youths have alleged that the disappearance started from March 30 when six youths were picked up.

They informed the police officials that the affected Christian families in the Youhandabad neighbourhood of Gulshan-e-Iqbal say that on April 15, four youths were arrested and on May 8, 14 youngsters were made to disappear.

According to the residents of the neighbourhood in question, these men who appear to be security officials, show up wearing masks in the dead of the night, riding in cars without licence plates.

They break down doors across the neighbourhood and enter homes with reckless abandon.

The affected families claimed that the 14 youths who were arrested on the night of May 8 are still missing.

Expressing reservations over the way the youth had been taken away in cars with no license number plates, the Christian leaders led by Father Saleh Diego, Parish Priest at St Paul Parish, urged the police to inform them about the reasons behind the youths being picked up.

A woman whose husband had been taken away forcibly said the men first asked her husband's name and demanded to see his identity card.

"Then they beat him up and dragged him away," she said during the meeting.

Another affected family said that on April 15, these "officers" broke into their home, using cutters on the locks.

Some of the youths have been booked in false cases and had to obtain bails, one of the leaders said.

A young man released after being picked up told the meeting he was subjected to beating and electric shocks for three days and was told to follow exactly as they said.

"They constantly kept asking me about different people, encounters and weapons," he said during the discussion.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Christian youths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Malaysia's Najib Razak summoned to anti-corruption agency

Two Indian-Americans appointed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to Board of Advisors

blast, vijesh, bomb, explosion, pottunna padam

Eight killed in blasts at a cricket match in Afghanistan

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018