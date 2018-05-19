Home World

Nawaz Sharif's remarks on 26/11 Mumbai terror attack anti-Pakistan: Former PM Pervaiz Ashraf

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday lambasted Nawaz Sharif's remarks on the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The court disqualified Sharif under Article 62 and 63 of Pakistan's Constitution. The articles state that a member of Parliament should be 'truthful' and 'righteous'.

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday lambasted Nawaz Sharif's remarks on the 2008 Mumbai attacks, saying that such statements were "unbefitting and anti-Pakistan".

Speaking to media, Ashraf said, "Nawaz's statement was condemned worldwide and is not befitting of an ex-prime minister. Nawaz's statement benefitted India."

He asserted that such comments had hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan, Geo TV reported.

Calling Sharif to withdraw his statement immediately, Ashraf added, "His statement is anti-Pakistan and therefore he should withdraw it."

Last week, during an interview with the Dawn, Sharif had stated, "Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can't we complete the trial?"

"We have isolated ourselves. Despite giving sacrifices, our narrative is not being accepted. Afghanistan's narrative is being accepted, but ours is not. We must look into it," he added.

His remarks were immediately picked up by Indian media, which termed the former prime minister's statement as a confession of Pakistan's role in the Mumbai attacks that left 166 people dead.

It was being seen as an admission of Pakistan's involvement in the terrorist attacks in 2008.

Later, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday accused Indian media of twisting the remarks of Sharif on the 26/11 terror attacks and appealed to members of the National Assembly not to indulge in political gamesmanship and put national security at risk. (ANI)

