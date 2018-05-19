Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends attend royal wedding

By PTI

LONDON: Two of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends were among thousands of guests who attended the star-studded royal wedding at the iconic St George's Chapel today.

Chelsy Davy, 32 and Cressida Bonas, 28, were all smiles as they arrived at the Chapel to watch their ex-boyfriend take Meghan Markle, 36, to be his lawfully wedded wife.

Davy had an on-off relationship with the 33-year-old Prince between 2004 and 2011.

They have remained friends after going their separate ways seven years ago and she has been a regular feature at royal functions, The Telegraph reported.

Davy arrived in a navy Alaia dress and matching fascinator, with Bonas was seen wearing a colourful gown by Eponine London.

Harry is also said to have remained on friendly terms with Bonas since their relationship ended in 2015.

Davy and the Prince originally met in Cape Town, South Africa, while he was on his gap year, the report said.

Bonas dated Harry for three years between 2012 and 2015.

It is thought that the pair were originally introduced through Princess Eugenie.

She apparently struggled with the scrutiny of her love life and wanted to pursue her career as an actress.

She is on amicable terms with the Prince and attended the Invictus Games after they split, but they are not particularly close, the report said.

"2,640 people were invited  from charities close to the couple, as well as 1,200 people who were nominated by their Lord Lieutenants," The Royal Family tweeted.