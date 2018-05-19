Home World

Slain Salvador archbishop, Pope Paul VI to be made saints

Salvador Archbishop Oscar Romero, assassinated by a right-wing death squad as he said mass, and Pope Paul VI will be made saints in October.

Published: 19th May 2018 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Pope Francis | AFP

By AFP

VATICAN CITY: Salvador Archbishop Oscar Romero, assassinated by a right-wing death squad as he said mass, and Pope Paul VI will be made saints in October, Pope Francis announced Saturday.

Described as a simple man close to the poor, Romero stood up for peasant rights in the face of a right-wing backlash which painted him as a radical supporter of "liberation" theology in the small, impoverished central American nation.

His killing during a service in March 1980 shocked the world just at the start of a bloody civil war which claimed some 75,000 lives in the period 1980-92.

Some three million people fled the country.

A United Nations probe concluded that Romero's murder was ordered by Roberto D'Aubuisson, then commander of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA).

There has been considerable opposition from the right to any special church recognition for Romero and his work but Francis -- the first Latin American pope -- beatified him as a "martyr" in 2015 to popular acclaim.

Beatification is the first step in a long process towards sainthood and involves recognising a person's special achievements. They are canonised -- made saints -- when the church concludes that they worked miracles of faith.

Francis has previously expressed his admiration for Romero -- otherwise widely seen as a conservative prelate -- saying that he had been "defamed" and his name "dragged through the mud" by other clergy in Latin American who claimed he was at heart a Marxist troublemaker.

Pope Paul VI (1962-1980) pushed through what is known as the Vatican II reform programme launched by his predecessor Pope Jean XXIII to modernise the church in a fast changing world.

He was beatified in late 2014.

Pope Francis has already canonised popes Jean XXIII and John Paul II.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Salvador Archbishop Oscar Romero Pope Francis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

DR Congo reports three new Ebola cases

Wedding cake ready to tempt guests' tastebuds at royal wedding 

Helicopters rescue residents after fresh Hawaii volcano lava flow

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
Various senior Congress leaders participated in the protest rally from KPCC office to Raj Bhavan against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala decision to invite the BJP to form government. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Ahead of Karnataka Assembly floor test, protests erupt in various states while preparation begins in Vidhana Soudha
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding