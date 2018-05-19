Home World

Trump nominates acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie for permanent job in surprise move

Ex-Pentagon undersecretary Robert Wilkie for personnel and readiness had overseen a new policy aimed at stemming harassment after an online nude-photo sharing scandal rocked the Marine Corps.

Published: 19th May 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump shakes hands with acting Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie after announcing he will nominate him to lead the department. (AP Photo)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: In a surprise announcement that caught the candidate off-guard, President Donald Trump said today he'll nominate acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie to permanently lead the beleaguered department.

Trump spilled the news about Wilkie at a White House event on prison reform as he introduced Cabinet members in attendance.

When Trump got to Wilkie, he said, "I'll be informing him in a little while - he doesn't know this yet - that we're going to be putting his name up for nomination to be secretary."

Trump added, "I'm sorry that I ruined the surprise."

The president had already appeared impressed with Wilkie, saying publicly last month that he's been doing a "great job" at VA.

Today, Trump upped his assessment of Wilkie's job performance to "incredible job.

Wilkie has led the VA since Trump fired David Shulkin in March amid an ethics scandal and mounting rebellion within the agency.

Trump then turned to Ronny Jackson, the Navy doctor who had been his personal physician, but Jackson abruptly withdrew last month amid allegations about his professionalism.

Wilkie, 56, is a former Pentagon undersecretary for personnel and readiness who oversaw a new policy aimed at stemming harassment in the military after an online nude-photo sharing scandal rocked the Marine Corps.

The Senate confirmed him unanimously for the post.

At the VA, Wilkie has sought to rebuild morale at a department beset with inner turmoil and rebellion over Trump's push to expand access to private care.

On Thursday, he announced a major USD 10 billion contract with Cerner Corp. to overhaul electronic health records for millions of veterans, a 10-year project that aims to improve mental health care and ease access to private providers.

Wilkie's selection reflects Trump's desire to have a steady hand leading the government's second-largest department following the abrupt withdrawal by Jackson, who had never managed a large workforce.

The Pentagon is the government's largest department, with more than 700,000 employees.

Veterans groups expressed support for the nomination.

Garry Augustine, executive director of Disabled American Veterans' Washington headquarters, said he considered it a "good sign" that Wilkie seemed receptive to hearing from veterans' service organizations.

"We're optimistic that we'll be able to work with him and his staff," Augustine said.

"He's doing what he needs to do to get up to speed.

Paul Rieckhoff, founder and executive director of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, said veterans "need a committed, focused leader who will always put veterans above politics.

He said Wilkie "will have to prove to millions of veterans nationwide that he is up to this mammoth, sacred leadership task."

Dan Caldwell, executive director of the conservative Concerned Veterans for America, called Wilkie an "outstanding choice."

"He is somebody who has shown that he can manage the department in a time of immense change," Caldwell said. "He unequivocally supports the president's agenda for reforming the VA and we think that he will be on the same page as the White House."

Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, said he enjoyed working with Wilkie in his acting capacity.

He did not announce a date for Wilkie's confirmation hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
David Shulkin acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie VA secretary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

WATCH | Royal wedding eve: Bride-to-be Meghan Markle spends night at hotel with mother, Prince Harry meets crowds outside Windsor Castle

India, Indonesia look to deepen maritime ties; mull cruise tourism circuit

Top Paris restaurant probed over 'anti-Arab discrimination'

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018