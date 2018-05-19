Home World

UN says over 200 South Sudan children freed by armed groups

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters today that a release ceremony was the third this year, bringing the total number of children released so far this year to 806.

Published: 19th May 2018

In 2018 alone 806 children have been rescued from war torn South Sudan.| AP

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: The UN says more than 200 children have been released by armed groups in civil war-torn South Sudan.

Haq said "additional releases are expected in the coming months that could result in more than 1,000 children being freed."

The 210 children released included three girls and largely came from the Sudan People's Liberation Army-in Opposition, with eight associated with the National Salvation Front.

During yesterday's release ceremony, he said, the children were formally disarmed and given civilian clothes.

Once reunited, Haq said, the children and their families will be provided with three months' worth of food, vocational training and education.

South Sudan civil war

