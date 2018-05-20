Home World

JK Rowling trolls US President Donald Trump over Royal wedding crowd photographs

Rowling tweeted a picture of the Windsor wedding crowd and placed it beside a photo of the crowd at Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC.

Published: 20th May 2018 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling (File | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: 'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling trolled United States President Donald Trump by comparing his 2017 presidential inauguration crowd size to aerial photographs of people gathered to watch the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in London on Saturday.

On Saturday, during the highly-anticipated wedding, Rowling tweeted a picture of the Windsor wedding crowd and placed it beside a photo of the crowd at Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington D.C.

Rowling tweeted the image and wrote: "Love > Hate."

The insinuation behind her tweet was that far more people gathered to watch the royal couple wed than see Trump take the Oath of Office.

