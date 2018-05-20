Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas back in hospital: Source

Home World

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity did not provide further details on the condition of the 83-year-old, who was at the Istishari Arab Hospital in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Published: 20th May 2018

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas (File | AP)

By PTI

RAMALLAH: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas returned to hospital on Sunday with chest pain and a high fever after having undergone ear surgery last week, a source familiar with his condition said.

"The president will stay in hospital until at least tomorrow (Monday)," the source said.

It is the third time he has been in hospital in a week. On Tuesday, Abbas underwent what was called a minor ear surgery. Late Saturday, he returned to hospital for further tests and was released after about 30 minutes.

Official news agency WAFA said the test results had been "excellent". Abbas was however back in hospital on Sunday around mid-morning and was still there in the afternoon, according to the source.

A statement on WAFA on Sunday afternoon, quoting the hospital director, said tests results were "good" and Abbas's health was "reassuring". His health is the subject of regular speculation, with no clear successor identified.

In February, Abbas underwent what was then described as routine medical tests in the United States.

Abbas won a four-year term as president in 2005, but he has remained in office in the absence of elections. His Fatah party remains deeply divided from Islamist movement Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip.

