Home World

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena seeks support to defeat LTTE's ideology

Sirisena said although the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) had been defeated militarily, its ideology and agents are very much alive.

Published: 20th May 2018 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena (File)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has sought support from the people to "defeat" LTTE's ideology, warning that the now defunct Tamil separatist group's "agents" are still working to create an independent state nine years after the end of the brutal three-decade long civil war.

Speaking at a ceremony in Colombo yesterday to mark the ninth anniversary of the war, Sirisena said although the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) had been defeated militarily, its ideology and agents are very much alive.

"We have defeated the LTTE physically and militarily but their ideology has not died. Their agents in the diaspora in the LTTE's international network are very much alive," he said.

"They are still working to create their Eelam (separate Tamil state) dream," he said.

He said the LTTE was still challenging the Sri Lanka government, referring to a demonstration held against him by the group's sympathisers in London.

While the government and the military commemorated the fallen soldiers at the heroes' day in the south of the island, the Tamils in the north commemorated their war dead.

On Friday, around 5,000 people took part in the commemorative ceremony held at Mullaivaikkal in the Mullaithivu district, the scene of the final battle between the Lankan troops and the LTTE.

Except Northern Chief Minister C V Wigneswaran, no other Tamil politician had participated in the event.

Wigneswaran has declared that May 18 must be identified as Tamil genocide day in the coming years.

Tamils claim tens of thousands of civilians were killed in the final phase of the battle, a charge that is denied by the Lankan Army.

Government forces killed the LTTE supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran on May 18, 2009 after a brutal military crackdown, putting an end to the 37-year long conflict, which claimed at least 1,00,000 lives.

According to UN figures, up to 40,000 civilians were killed by security forces during former president Mahinda Rajapaksas regime that brought an end to the conflict.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LTTE ideology Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

American Bishop steals show with powerful sermon on power of love at royal wedding

A group of Muslim Rohingyas in Ghumdhum, Cox's Bazar weep as Bangladesh border guards (not pictured) order them to leave their makeshift camp and force them out of the country on August 28, 2017. Since 2012, more than 1,000 Rohingya have been killed, some 320,000 live in squalid camps in Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh, and thousands have embarked on perilous sea voyages to other Southeast Asian countries, according to estimates by the U.S.-based Human Rights Watch and the United Nations. (Photo | AP)

Myanmar orders Rohingya to leave tense border zone

Rural Hawaii communities face various volcano threats

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex