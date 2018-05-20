Home World

Three killed, thousands affected by torrential rains in Sri Lanka

While one woman died in the Badalkumbura area in Moneragala as a tree fell on her yesterday, two others were struck by lightning at a paddy field in Welikanda.

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

COLOMBO: At least three people were killed and thousands of others have been affected in Sri Lanka as heavy rains and strong winds wreaked havoc in the country.

The Met Department today said that heavy showers will continue for the next few days due to the South Western Monsoon and the formation of a low-pressure zone over Sri Lanka.

The Disaster Management Centre said that a woman died in the Badalkumbura area in Moneragala as a tree fell on her yesterday. Meanwhile, two people were struck by lightning at a paddy field in Welikanda.

The victims were aged 17 and 33.

Power supply has been disrupted in several areas due to trees falling on power lines as a result of incessant rains.

The Department of Meteorology has warned of lightning and urged the public to take precautions.

Several people have been evacuated to safer locations since last week while hundreds of houses were damaged due to the severe weather.

Sri Lanka, which has been heavily deforested for cash crops, often witnesses landslides during the monsoon season.

Last year, heavy floods and landslides triggered by the worst rainfall killed at least 92 people and left 110 missing.

Comments

