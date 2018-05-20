Home World

UNSC must end selectivity in implementing resolutions on disputes: Pakistan

Pakistan's Ambassador to UN Maleeha Lodhi made the remarks during a Security Council debate on 'upholding international law within the context of the maintenance of international peace and security.'

Published: 20th May 2018 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Permanent Representative Maleeha Lodhi. (File photo: UN/via IANS)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has said that the UN Security Council must end "selectivity" in implementing its resolutions, especially long-standing "disputes" such as Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi made the remarks during a Security Council debate here last week on 'upholding international law within the context of the maintenance of international peace and security.'

"The Council needs to be more consistent and unbiased in its actions. Selectivity in implementation of its resolutions and decisions, especially on long-standing disputes, notably Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine must end. There can, after all, be no peace without justice," Lodhi said.

Lodhi and the Pakistani delegation consistently rakes up the Kashmir issue in various UN platforms.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's delegate Masood Anwar, addressing a session of Committee on Information, raised the issue of Kashmir saying that alleged human rights violations are taking place against the people of Kashmir.

India had strongly rejected Anwar's reference to Kashmir, saying his remarks are irrelevant to the work of the Committee.

"We have seen another attempt here today to make reference to issues extraneous to the agenda of the Committee. We completely reject these remarks as they have no relevance to the work of the Committee," S Srinivas Prasad, Minister in the Indian Mission to the UN, had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UN security Council selectivity resolutions disputes Pakistan ambassador Maleeha Lodhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Gursoach Kaur joins New York Police Department as first female turbaned Sikh auxiliary police officer

China, US avert trade war: Beijing agrees to import more from America

JK Rowling trolls US President Donald Trump over Royal wedding crowd photographs

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex