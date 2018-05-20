US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expresses condolences over death of Pakistan exchange student in Texas shooting

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed his "deepest condolences" to the family and friends of Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student who was killed in the tragic shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

"Sabika was in the United States on the State Department-sponsored Youth Exchange and Study programme, helping to build ties between the United States and her native Pakistan," Pompeo said.

"Sabika's death and that of the other victims is heartbreaking and will be mourned deeply both here in the United States, and in Pakistan," the Secretary of State said in a statement.

On Friday, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, walked into Santa Fe High School in Texas armed with guns and explosives and opened fire at students, killing 10 people, including Sheikh.

Pagourtzis has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a police officer.