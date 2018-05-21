Home World

At least 18 dead after cyclone hits Horn of Africa

Cyclone Sagar formed last week in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen's coast and made landfall on Saturday in Djibouti and Somaliland, a breakaway state in northern Somalia where the bulk of the deaths occurr

Published: 21st May 2018 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA: Flooding and strong winds caused by a tropical cyclone left at least 18 people dead and thousands homeless across two countries in the Horn of Africa, an aid agency said Monday.

Cyclone Sagar formed last week in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen's coast and made landfall on Saturday in Djibouti and Somaliland, a breakaway state in northern Somalia where the bulk of the deaths occurred.

"1,780 families fled their homes due to the storm, 16 people were reported killed, and at least 80 homes were destroyed," Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said in a statement, citing the UN's humanitarian coordinator OCHA.

The aid group added that the storm left two people dead in Djibouti's capital and flooded several neighbourhoods, affecting between 20,000 and 30,000 people.

"This is the biggest storm to hit the region in years," NRC regional director Nigel Tricks said.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the full extent of the damage in Somaliland remained unclear because the storm destroyed roads and communication infrastructure.

Forty fishermen who were at sea and were not warned about the storm remain unaccounted for, the body added.

Relief efforts have been hindered by deadly clashes that erupted last week in a disputed desert region between Somaliland and the semi-autonomous Somali state of Puntland.

Those clashes displaced 10,000 people and "further (complicated) an already complex humanitarian picture," OCHA said in a statement on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

PM Modi leaves for home after informal summit with Putin

Broad Iran deal 'very, very difficult': UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Meghan Markle's nephew caught with knife blames Donald Trump: Report

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light