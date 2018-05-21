Home World

'Few signs of progress' in Afghanistan: US inspector

Taliban are staging repeated attacks and the Islamic State group has conducted a series of high-profile suicide blasts.

Published: 21st May 2018 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

FILE: U.S. Gen. John Nicholson, top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, speaks during a joint press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan | AP

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Upbeat assessments of an improving security situation in Afghanistan do not line up with the facts on the ground, the Pentagon watchdog said Monday, pointing to "few signs of progress" in the war-torn nation.

Top US officials and military commanders insist Afghan security forces are doing a better job of maintaining order, even though the Taliban are staging repeated attacks and the Islamic State group has conducted a series of high-profile suicide blasts.

"This quarter, US officials stated that the Taliban was not achieving its objectives and that momentum was shifting in favor of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF)," the Inspector General of the Pentagon's office said.

"However, available metrics showed few signs of progress."

The top US commander in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson, in November said the fight had "turned the corner" and predicted that the Afghan security forces will expand government control of the population from about 64 percent now to 80 percent over two years.

But the inspector general said there had been "little positive change" in the first quarter of 2018, with just 65 percent of the population living in areas under government control or influence.

At the same time, the number of Afghan security force personnel dropped from 331,708 to 313,728 -- a figure that is 11 percent below its authorized strength of 352,000.

"This shortfall, at a time when there is an increased emphasis on building the lethality of the ANDSF, renews concerns about recruiting, retention, and casualty rates of the ANDSF and the overall effectiveness of the ANDSF," the report states.

President Donald Trump last year unveiled a much-vaunted "South Asia Strategy" to tackle Afghanistan by including a broader regional approach.

The aim is to convince the Taliban through diplomatic, military and social pressure it cannot win and must reconcile.

"During this quarter there was little publicly available evidence that the actions to increase pressure on the Taliban were having a significant impact," the report notes.

Much of the diplomatic pressure relies on Pakistan to eliminate Taliban safe havens, but despite suspending between $1.5 billion and $2 billion in planned security aid, Pakistan did not take any "significant action" to eliminate the sanctuaries, the report said. 

In February, the Afghan government offered the Taliban the chance to start a reconciliation process with no preconditions, and the US has suggested Taliban elements want to negotiate. 

But attacks have continued unabated and last week the Taliban tried to seize the western city of Farah.

On Monday, the Taliban warned Kabul residents to avoid "military centers" in the heavily fortified city, saying they are planning more attacks in the Afghan capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Afghanistan Taliban Pentagon Donald Trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

PM Modi leaves for home after informal summit with Putin

Broad Iran deal 'very, very difficult': UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Meghan Markle's nephew caught with knife blames Donald Trump: Report

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light