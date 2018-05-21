Home World

Nawaz Sharif didn't appear before NAB in illegal road-stretching case

Nawaz was summoned by the NAB's investigation team over allegations that the Sharif brothers, to get the cover area of the road between Raiwind and their residence stretched, misused authority.

Published: 21st May 2018 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

The court disqualified Sharif under Article 62 and 63 of Pakistan's Constitution. The articles state that a member of Parliament should be 'truthful' and 'righteous'.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File | AFP)

By ANI

LAHORE: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif didn't appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for being questioned on misusing official powers in the construction of a road leading to the Sharif family residence in Jati Umra, Raiwind.

Nawaz was summoned by the NAB's investigation team yesterday over allegations that the Sharif brothers, to get the cover area of the road between Raiwind and their family residence stretched, 'misused' their authority, as per Geo News.

The probe was initiated by NAB in 2000.

According to anti-graft body, the road was widened from 20 to 24 feet. Also the case involves alleged misappropriation of Rs125 million.

It is said that the funds allocated for development projects by District Council, were used to construct roads in Lahore.

NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal recently ordered a reinvestigation of the case.

Earlier also, when Nawaz was summoned by the court, he failed to show up.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Nicolas Maduro wins as rivals call for new Venezuela elections

Manila takes non-confrontational stand vs China in sea feud

Nicolas Maduro declared winner of Venezuela poll: Officials

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding