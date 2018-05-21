Nawaz Sharif didn't appear before NAB in illegal road-stretching case

By ANI

LAHORE: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif didn't appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for being questioned on misusing official powers in the construction of a road leading to the Sharif family residence in Jati Umra, Raiwind.

Nawaz was summoned by the NAB's investigation team yesterday over allegations that the Sharif brothers, to get the cover area of the road between Raiwind and their family residence stretched, 'misused' their authority, as per Geo News.

The probe was initiated by NAB in 2000.

According to anti-graft body, the road was widened from 20 to 24 feet. Also the case involves alleged misappropriation of Rs125 million.

It is said that the funds allocated for development projects by District Council, were used to construct roads in Lahore.

NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal recently ordered a reinvestigation of the case.

Earlier also, when Nawaz was summoned by the court, he failed to show up.