Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's 100-day plan aims at amending policies: Imran Khan

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the purpose of the party's 100-day plan is to make amendments in the pre-existing policies.

The first 100 days of the PTI government will reflect the party's ideology and policies, he said on Sunday, as per Geo News.

Imran said the purpose of the plan is to "depoliticise the bureaucracy."

The PTI chief further said that this time his party is better prepared for elections than 2013.

The idea behind it is to make Pakistan a welfare state, he said.

Through the plan, 10 million jobs within five years would be generated. The purpose is to give complete autonomy to Southern Punjab.