Home World

Sweden beats Switzerland to retain world ice hockey title

Sweden capped a victorious run through the ice hockey world championship by edging Switzerland 3-2 on Sunday in the final after a penalty shootout to successfully defend its title.

Published: 21st May 2018 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sweden team pose with the trophy after their victory over Switzerland in the Ice Hockey World Championships final match at the Royal arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. | AP

Sweden team pose with the trophy after their victory over Switzerland in the Ice Hockey World Championships final match at the Royal arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. | AP

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: Sweden capped a victorious run through the ice hockey world championship by edging Switzerland 3-2 on Sunday in the final after a penalty shootout to successfully defend its title.

Forward Filip Forsberg scored the decisive goal in the shootout to give Sweden a third world title in six years, and 11th overall.

Sweden won all 10 matches at the tournament.

"We wanted to win the gold medal, and here we are," Sweden forward Viktor Arvidsson said. "It's unbelievable, especially for Filip (Forsberg). He's a great player, one of our top players. It's unbelievable to win with my teammates."

Arvidsson, together with Nashville Predators teammates Forsberg and defenseman Mattias Ekholm, joined the Swedish team during the tournament after the Predators were eliminated from the NHL playoffs.

"We had the puck a lot," Arvidsson said. "They did a great job defending."

Sweden outshot Switzerland 38-27 but could not get the puck past goaltender Leonardo Genoni.

Switzerland finished runner-up for the third time after 2013 and 1935. It has never won.

"We battled hard ... all the tournament long," Switzerland defenseman Mirco Muller said. "Once you look at the bigger picture, it's huge for Swiss hockey. But right now, there's a disappointment. We definitely had our chances."

Switzerland stunned Canada 3-2 in the semifinals after a 3-2 upset against Finland in the quarterfinals.

"They were close to winning the whole championship. So, credit to them," Sweden forward Magnus Paajarvi said.

Gustav Nyquist wristed a shot from the slot high into the net for Sweden to answer the Swiss opening goal by Nino Niederreiter.

Timo Meier scored a second period power play goal to restore the one-goal advantage for Switzerland in the second.

Mika Zibanejad equalized on a power play from the point, forcing overtime.

Earlier Sunday, the United States topped Canada 4-1 to claim the bronze medal.

Chris Kreider led the U.S. with two goals.

Forward Nick Bonino scored the winner on a rebound during a power play in the final period. Anders Lee and Kreider added empty-net insurance goals to give the U.S. its third bronze in six years.

"It's important for the team but it's also important for USA Hockey," U.S. captain Patrick Kane said. "Now, we can build up off this level and try to keep being better and better."

Kane had an assist in the game to finish the tournament with 20 points for eight goals and 12 assists, the first player to do so since 2008.

"Obviously I'm here to produce and try to create offense and make plays out there," Kane said. "Overall, I'm happy ... it was a fun tournament and a great experience for me and I hope it will help me with my career going forward too."

Canada had to settle for a disappointing fourth-place finish.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sweden Switzerland ice hockey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

China launches satellite to explore Moon's far side

Former US president Jimmy Carter ribs Trump over size of commencement crowd

Over 29 million watched royal wedding in US: Nielsen ratings

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding